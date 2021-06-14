South African rand wilts to 12-day low as rally falters

World Markets

South Africa's rand dropped to a 12-day low and one of its primary volatility indicators climbed to a near one month-high on Monday, as the currency's 2021 rally ran into some turbulence.

The rand was last down 0.7% at 13.77 to the U.S. dollar ZAR= and firmly on course for its fifth drop in the last six trading sessions. One-week implied volatility levels topped 12.5 ZARSWO= for the first time since May 17, Refinitiv data also showed.

