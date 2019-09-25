South African rand weaker on U.S. inquiry into Trump impeachment, stocks fall

Rand weakens on U.S. impeachment inquiry

U.S.-China trade war continues

Stocks fall on risk-off sentiment

Updates prices, adds comments and stocks

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Wednesday after the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump rattled global markets.

At 1515 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was down 1.03% at 15.0150 versus the dollar.

The move by Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday to launch a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump unnerved global investors, dampening demand for riskier assets.

"The announcement that the House of Representatives will launch a formal impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump is eroding global market sentiment," said Bianca Botes, Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

Trump also fanned U.S.-Sino trade fears on Tuesday delivered a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly, though he told reporters after the South African stock market close on Wednesday that a trade deal could happen sooner than expected.

Locally, the country's central bank said on Wednesday South Africa saw larger foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the second quarter of the year, worth 26.3 billion rand ($1.75 billion).

In fixed income, government bond prices slipped, with the yield on the benchmark note maturing in 2026 ZAR186= up 0.5 basis points at 8.35%.

On the bourse, stocks fell with the broader All-share index .JALSH down 1.3% at 54,877 points, while the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI weakened 1.4% to 48,865 points.

Dragging the bourse lower were financials .JBANK which declined 2.2%, with RandMerchant Bank RMHJ.J down 3.3% to 75.51 rand, while FirstRand FSRJ.J fell 2.87% to 62.30 rand, and Absa ABG.J closed down 2.8% at 157.01 rand.

Bullion miners .JGLDX rose 2.66%, benefiing from safe haven buying.

Gold Fields GFIJ.J increased 4.1% to 81.20 rand, Sibanye-Stillwater SGLJ.J gained 3.6% to 20.83 rand, and AngloGold American ANGJ.J strengthened 2.2% to 312.31 rand.

Clover Industries Ltd CLRJ.J shares rose 4.75% to 23.59 rand after South Africa's competition watchdog on Wednesday approved its takeover by Milco SA, for 4.8 billion rand.

"I think there's been so much speculation about this deal being on and off. It seems like it's going to go through. They've passed all the hurdles...so it's looking good," said Gerhard Parkin, portfolio manager at BP Bernstein.

($1 = 15.0290 rand)

(Reporting by Onke Ngcuka; Editing by Tanisha Heiberg and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

