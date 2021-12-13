World Markets

South African rand weaker on Fed meeting expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell on Monday, as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce that it will wrap up its bond purchases sooner than expected at a meeting this week.

At 1644 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.0075 against the dollar, around 0.2% weaker than its previous close, with concerns about a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases also weighing on the rand.

The dollar .DXY was 0.2% stronger against a basket of currencies.

The Fed's two-day gathering wraps up on Wednesday, with clues about the timing of interest rate increases next year also in focus.

A flurry of South African economic data releases including the November consumer price index ZACPIY=ECI, producer inflation ZAPPIY=ECI and a leading business cycle indicator ZALEAD=ECI are also due on Wednesday.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 ZAR2030= government bond was down 1 basis point to 9.48%.

Stocks fell slightly, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index .JTOPI slipping 0.33% to 65,177 points and the broader All-Share Index .JALSH losing 0.36% to 71,430 points.

Retailer Shoprite SHPJ.J rose 1.71%. It said on Monday it had entered into a joint venture agreement with a delivery partner in a drive to grow its e-commerce business.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Emma Rumney and Alexander Winning Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

