South African rand weaker on doubts over early Fed rate cut

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell against the dollar on Monday, weakened by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might not cut interest rates early next year and ahead of a week of local and global economic data releases.

At 1511 GMT, the rand traded at 19.0925 against the dollar ZAR=D3, over 0.6% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD last traded around 0.18% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

"This follows Friday's strong U.S. jobs data which has seen traders rethink the potential for Fed rate cuts early in 2024," said Lloyd Miller, head of financial markets at ETM Analytics.

"The currency's usual fragility and volatility (is) on display amid South Africa's weak economy and persistent fiscal and political risks," Miller added.

This week global investors await several developed market central bank meetings and data on U.S. inflation that could hint at the possibility of interest rate cuts next year.

Locally, investors will on Tuesday focus on mining and manufacturing figures before turning their attention towards consumer inflation for November on Wednesday.

The October inflation reading neared the upper limit of the central bank's target range of 3% to 6% and influenced its decision to keep its main interest rate unchanged at its November meeting.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index ended almost 0.2% higher. South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker, with the yield up 8 basis points to 10.135%.

