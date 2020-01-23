South African rand weaker in early trade on China virus scare

The South African rand was weaker early on Thursday, in line with other emerging market currencies as traders kept a wary eye on the spread of a new flu-like virus in China that has raised fears of a global pandemic.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.