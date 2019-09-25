South African rand weaker in early trade

US Markets

South Africa's rand slipped against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday as the greenback ticked up after falling overnight on the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump.

* The rand ZAR=D3 was down 0.3% at 14.9125 versus the dollar, as of 0620 GMT.

* The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of major peers, was up 0.2%. USD/

* South African financial markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

* Government bonds were barely changed early on Wednesday, with the yield on the benchmark instrument maturing in 2026 ZAR186= up 0.5 basis points to 8.29%.

* The South African Reserve Bank was due to release its quarterly bulletin on Wednesday, shedding light on investor attitudes towards the country.

