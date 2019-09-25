South African rand weaker in early trade

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slipped against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday as the greenback ticked up after falling overnight on the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump.

* The rand ZAR=D3 was down 0.3% at 14.9125 versus the dollar, as of 0620 GMT.

* The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of major peers, was up 0.2%. USD/

* South African financial markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

* Government bonds were barely changed early on Wednesday, with the yield on the benchmark instrument maturing in 2026 ZAR186= up 0.5 basis points to 8.29%.

* The South African Reserve Bank was due to release its quarterly bulletin on Wednesday, shedding light on investor attitudes towards the country.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Aditya Soni)

