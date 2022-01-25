South African rand weaker as Ukraine tension, Fed boost dollar

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened on Tuesday, as worries about a potential military conflict in Ukraine and policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted the dollar and dented appetite for riskier assets.

At 1500 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.3200 against the dollar, down around 0.4% from its previous close. The dollar was up 0.3% .DXY against a basket of currencies.

Markets had until recently mostly shrugged off a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders, but tensions have ratcheted up lately. NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, while Russia denounced Western "hysteria".

The U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday, and investors will study its statement for hints about the timing and pace of interest rate hikes.

Limiting rand losses, on Thursday South Africa's central bank is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points to 4.00% ZAREPO=ECI in response to rising inflation, according to a Reuters poll published last week.

The currency reacted little to data showing a leading business cycle indicator ZALEAD=ECI rose 0.6% month-on-month in November.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) edged up on the day as investors moved away from fears around the potential Ukraine conflict and focused on the expected Fed meeting and local interest rate decision.

The benchmark all-share index .JALSH closed up 0.21% at 72,315 points while the blue-chip index of top 40 companies .JTOPI ended up 0.33% at 65,870 points.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell, with the yield rising 6.5 basis points to 9.365%.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Alexander Winning; Editing by Susan Fenton)

