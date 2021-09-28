South African rand weaker as U.S. Treasury yields lift dollar

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand slipped in early trade on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar gained on rising Treasury yields.

At 0641 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.0150 against the dollar, down roughly 0.4% from its previous close.

The dollar .DXY was up more than 0.1% against a basket of currencies, as 10-year Treasury yields struck a new three-month high US10YT=RR.

Domestic market participants await a slew of economic data, including August credit numbers ZACRED=ECI, producer price inflation ZAPPIY=ECI and trade figures ZATBAL=ECI, all due on Thursday.

Africa's most industrialised nation performed strongly in the first half of the year, with sectors like mining expanding on the back of bumper commodities prices, but it suffered a sharp knock in July when some of the worst riots of the post-apartheid era broke out.

Last week, the central bank said an economic bounceback was mostly done as it held its main lending rate.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield rising 2.5 basis points to 9.285%.

