South African rand weaker as U.S. rate-hike bets boost dollar

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The South African rand opened weaker on Tuesday, as the dollar gained in global markets, with traders wary that U.S. inflation data due later in the week could unleash bets on faster interest rate hikes.

Stunningly strong U.S. labour data last week has put extra focus on inflation, forecast to hit a four-decade high of 7.3% in January in Thursday's data release, in the lead up to March's Federal Reserve meeting.

At 0622 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.5550 against the dollar, around 0.5% weaker than Monday's close.

The dollar .DXY was 0.2% stronger against a basket of currencies.

Sentiment was also impacted by South Africa's state-owned utility Eskom resuming scheduled power cuts on Monday, as it suffered more breakdowns at its ailing coal fleet. Eskom's woes are a major constraint on economic growth and investor sentiment in Africa's most industrialised nation.

The focus will soon shift to President Cyril Ramaphosa's annual State of the Nation Address in parliament on Thursday, a speech he typically uses to announce reforms in key policy areas.

The statistics agency will also release December mining ZAMNG=ECI and manufacturing ZAMAN=ECI numbers on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield edging up 2.5 basis points to 9.385%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

