South African rand weaker as U.S. jobs data boosts dollar

Updates throughout

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened on Friday, eating into the week's gains as the U.S. dollar was bolstered by much better-than-expected jobs numbers.

At 1500 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.4800 against the dollar, around 1.3% weaker than its previous close but still up around 0.8% on last Friday's closing level.

The dollar .DXY turned positive against a basket of currencies as the U.S. economy created far more jobs than predicted in January, raising the chances of a larger Federal Reserve interest rate hike in March.

Earlier in the week the rand had been supported by dollar weakness, as hawkish comments by the European Central Bank and a rate hike by the Bank of England lifted the euro EUR= and the pound GBP=.

Johannesburg-listed stocks closed slightly higher on Friday, struggling for direction on a typically slow Friday with thin volumes, Independent Securities trader Ryan Woods said.

The All-share index .JALSH ended up 0.25%, and the Top-40 index .JTOPI up 0.32%.

Stocks had started the week much stronger after upbeat earnings forecasts from South African companies, but on Thursday they snapped gains as moves towards higher global interest rates and a slump in U.S. tech stocks dampened risk appetite.

Woods said nervousness among investors still lingered.

Next week, investors will turn their attention to local data releases including December mining ZAMNG=ECI and manufacturing ZAMAN=ECI figures, as well as a State Of The Nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Feb. 10.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= dropped on Friday, with the yield adding 6.5 basis points to 9.29%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.