South African rand weaker as U.S. jobs data boosts dollar

The South African rand weakened on Friday, eating into the week's gains as the U.S. dollar was bolstered by much better-than-expected jobs numbers.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened on Friday, eating into the week's gains as the U.S. dollar was bolstered by much better-than-expected jobs numbers.

At 1500 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.4800 against the dollar, around 1.3% weaker than its previous close but still up around 0.8% on last Friday's closing level.

The dollar .DXY turned positive against a basket of currencies as the U.S. economy created far more jobs than predicted in January, raising the chances of a larger Federal Reserve interest rate hike in March.

Earlier in the week the rand had been supported by dollar weakness, as hawkish comments by the European Central Bank and a rate hike by the Bank of England lifted the euro EUR= and the pound GBP=.

Johannesburg-listed stocks closed slightly higher on Friday, struggling for direction on a typically slow Friday with thin volumes, Independent Securities trader Ryan Woods said.

The All-share index .JALSH ended up 0.25%, and the Top-40 index .JTOPI up 0.32%.

Stocks had started the week much stronger after upbeat earnings forecasts from South African companies, but on Thursday they snapped gains as moves towards higher global interest rates and a slump in U.S. tech stocks dampened risk appetite.

Woods said nervousness among investors still lingered.

Next week, investors will turn their attention to local data releases including December mining ZAMNG=ECI and manufacturing ZAMAN=ECI figures, as well as a State Of The Nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Feb. 10.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= dropped on Friday, with the yield adding 6.5 basis points to 9.29%.

