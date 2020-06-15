South African rand weaker as second wave fears hurt markets

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand opened weaker on Monday as investors sold riskier currencies on fears of a second wave of the coronavirus in Beijing.

At 0652 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.31 versus the dollar, around 1.5% lower than its close on Friday.

Government bonds also dropped, with the yield on the 2030 bond ZAR2030= rising 9 basis points to 9.32%.

Some investors use the rand as a proxy for emerging market risk, so it tends to swing considerably at times of global market volatility.

On the forex markets on Monday, the Chinese yuan CNY= and emerging market units including the Russian rouble RUB= dropped after Beijing recorded dozens of new cases of the novel coronavirus in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market.

South Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases rose over 70,000 on the weekend, the most in Africa. It has recorded 1,480 deaths.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

