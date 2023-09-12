South African rand weaker as markets await US inflation data

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The South African rand was weaker in early trade on Tuesday, having jumped more than 1% in the previous session, as markets awaited U.S. inflation data on Wednesday that could shed light on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

At 0535 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9200 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.28% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.08% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

"Data/event risk is low, and markets are really in wait and see mode for tomorrow afternoon's U.S. CPI report," Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a research note.

Like other emerging market currencies, the risk-sensitive rand often takes cues from global economic events such as U.S. monetary policy in the absence of major local drivers.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was flat in early deals, with the yield at 10.405%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; editing by Christina Fincher)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.