South African rand weaker as investors calculate impact of China virus

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's rand began the week on the back foot as investors calculated the economic impact of China's spreading virus outbreak, while a sluggish outlook for the local economy added further strain on the currency on Monday.

