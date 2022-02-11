South African rand weaker as Fed rate-hike bets boost dollar

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell on Friday, as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official unleashed more bets for interest rate hikes and lifted the dollar.

A closely watched speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa late on Thursday that analysts interpreted as pro-business did little to support the rand in early trade.

At 0605 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was at 15.2400 against the dollar, 0.4% weaker than its closing level on Thursday. The dollar .DXY was up 0.4% against a basket of currencies.

Data showed U.S. consumer prices increased 7.5% year-on-year in January, higher than the forecasts for a 7.3% rise. The St. Louis Fed President later said he would like to see 100 basis points of hikes by July.

Ramaphosa used his State of the Nation Address to reaffirm pledges for fundamental reform, extend a social grant put in place to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and promise a new intensity to the fight against corruption.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= dropped in early deals, with the yield rising 4.5 basis points to 9.215%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

