South African rand weaker as dollar creeps higher

JOHANNESBURG, June 22 (Reuters) - The South African rand opened weaker on Tuesday, as the dollar crept higher before U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress.

Investors will scrutinise Powell's remarks for clues about the outlook for U.S. monetary policy, after a surprise hawkish shift from the Fed last week sent the dollar soaring and emerging market assets tumbling.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.2500 against the dollar, roughly 0.3% weaker than its previous close. It had gained more than 1% on Monday after steep losses of more than 4% last week.

Powell is due to appear before Congress from 1800 GMT. In prepared remarks he noted sustained labour market improvement and the recent increase in inflation.

Among other factors that could influence the rand on Tuesday, the South African Reserve Bank will publish its composite leading business cycle indicator ZALEAD=ECI, which gauges the outlook for Africa's most industrialised economy, around 0700 GMT.

South Africa's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been uneven and halting to date.

Government bonds were a touch firmer in early deals, as the yield on the 2030 instrument ZAR2030= dipped 1 basis point to 9.08%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

