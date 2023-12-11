South African rand weaker ahead of data-filled week

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The South African rand was weaker in early trade on Monday ahead of a week jam-packed with both local and global economic data releases.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 19.0150 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.07% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

This week global investors await several developed market central bank meetings and data on U.S. inflation that could hint at the possibility of interest rate cuts next year.

Locally, investors will on Wednesday turn their attention to consumer inflation for the month of November.

The October inflation reading neared the upper limit of the central bank's target range of 3% to 6% and influenced its decision to keep its main interest rate unchanged at its November meeting.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 10.070%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders, Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Rashmi Aich)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.