News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand weaker ahead of data-filled week

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

December 11, 2023 — 02:02 am EST

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The South African rand was weaker in early trade on Monday ahead of a week jam-packed with both local and global economic data releases.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 19.0150 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.07% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

This week global investors await several developed market central bank meetings and data on U.S. inflation that could hint at the possibility of interest rate cuts next year.

Locally, investors will on Wednesday turn their attention to consumer inflation for the month of November.

The October inflation reading neared the upper limit of the central bank's target range of 3% to 6% and influenced its decision to keep its main interest rate unchanged at its November meeting.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 10.070%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders, Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Rashmi Aich)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.