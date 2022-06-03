World Markets

South African rand weaker after U.S. jobs report boosts dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Updates to reflect afternoon trading

June 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell on Friday as the dollar rose after a better than expected U.S. employment report that could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep going with its rate rises.

At 1618 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.5750 against the dollar, about 0.8% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up about 0.4% following the employment report.

Johannesburg-listed Stocks dropped slightly on Friday, with the Top-40 index .JTOPI down 0.17% at 64,319 points and the All-share index .JALSH 0.16% lower at 70,920 points.

The stock market was most negatively affected by the resources index .JRESI, which closed down 2.14% due to lower metal prices.

However, the banking index .JBANK was up 1.8%, with South African bank FirstRand FSRJ.J rising 4.72%, after a trading update predicted an increase of more than 20% in headline earnings per share in 2022.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= firmed slightly, with the yield down 2.5 basis point at 9.830%.

