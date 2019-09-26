South African rand weaker after overnight U.S. dollar surge

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Thursday, after the dollar surged overnight as investors nervous about an impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump sought shelter in the greenback.

* The rand ZAR=D3 was down 0.2% at 15.03 versus the dollar, as of 0740 GMT.

* The dollar index .DXY steadied on Thursday, after rising around 0.7% a day earlier.

* The potential for a trade deal between the world's two largest economies was on investors' minds after Trump told reporters on Wednesday that the U.S. and China were having "good conversations" and that an agreement "could happen sooner than you think".

* China is a major trading partner of South Africa, so any deal would be good for South Africa's exports.

* Government bonds were little changed on Thursday, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 bond ZAR186= down 0.5 basis points to 8.34%.

* Local equities opened a touch stronger, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index .JALSH up 0.4%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Aditya Soni)

