World Markets

South African rand weakens on virus concerns; focus shifts to rate decision

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday as the deepening coronavirus crisis roiled financial markets, with focus shifting to the central bank interest rate decision due later in the week.

JOHANNESBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday as the deepening coronavirus crisis roiled financial markets, with focus shifting to the central bank interest rate decision due later in the week.

At 0650 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.4700 per dollar, 1.94% weaker than its close on Friday.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on Sunday as he announced a range of measures to contain a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected 61 people in the country.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is expected to cut interest rates on Thursday, but the easing is likely to be less aggressively than other global central banks trying to mitigate damage from the virus outbreak.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating pandemic.

"As we await the SARB's decision, don't be surprised by continued volatility and weakness in domestic equities and the rand, which will be riding the dizzying waves of global market sentiment, as they react to further news on the spread of the virus, the impact on the global economy and further policy announcements," said Siobhan Redford, analyst at Rand Merchant Bank, in a note.

Markets will also focus on February consumer price inflation figures and January retail sales numbers, both due on Wednesday.

In fixed income, the yield on the 10-year government bond ZAR2030= was up 3 basis points at 10.005%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

4 days ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular