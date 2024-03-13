South African rand weakens in early trade

JOHANNESBURG, March 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday, taking its cues from global factors with no domestic data releases due.

At 0732 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7425 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD was up about 0.05% against a basket of global currencies.

The rand had lost some ground on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar rose after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

"Currencies taking advantage of lower U.S. inflation expectations and interest rates were dealt a blow yesterday, and the result has been some consolidation by the trade-weighted USD," said ETM Analytics in a research note.

South Africa has no major data due until Thursday, when gold, mining and manufacturing production figures for January will be released.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was down 0.13%, while the broader all-share .JALSH was down 0.19% in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker, with the yield up 2.5 basis points to 10.190%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton Editing by Mark Potter)

