US Markets

South African rand weakens in early trade

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

January 13, 2023 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand retreated early on Friday, losing gains made after U.S. data offered hope inflation was now on a sustained downward trend, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its policy tightening pace.

At 0643 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.7600 against the dollar, 0.18% weaker than its previous close.

South Africa is struggling with recurring power cuts of about six to eight hours a day for most households.

The country's energy regulator on Thursday approved an 18.65% power price rise for beleaguered state utility Eskom for the financial year starting on April 1, less than the company requested.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 7.5 basis points to 9.750%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.