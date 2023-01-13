South African rand weakens in early trade

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand retreated early on Friday, losing gains made after U.S. data offered hope inflation was now on a sustained downward trend, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its policy tightening pace.

At 0643 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.7600 against the dollar, 0.18% weaker than its previous close.

South Africa is struggling with recurring power cuts of about six to eight hours a day for most households.

The country's energy regulator on Thursday approved an 18.65% power price rise for beleaguered state utility Eskom for the financial year starting on April 1, less than the company requested.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 7.5 basis points to 9.750%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.