South African rand weakens in early trade
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Monday, pulled down by a firmer U.S. dollar.
At 0636 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1650 against the dollar, 0.3% weaker than its previous close.
The U.S. dollar made gains against other major currencies, with the dollar index =USD up about 0.3% at 112.14.
This week, attention turns to the South African government's mid-term budget. A Reuters poll published on Friday predicted the National Treasury would be able to trim this year's projected budget deficit thanks to buoyant mining receipts.
Economists at ETM Analytics wrote in a note that traders would also have to navigate "market landmines" such as the UK's leadership race, further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war and economic data out of China.
The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2.5 basis points to 11.000%.
(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian)
((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))
