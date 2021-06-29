South African rand weakens as virus fears lift dollar

Updates rand, adds stocks

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Tuesday as the safe-haven U.S. dollar climbed to a one-week high over fearsthat new coronavirus outbreaks could undermine a global economic recovery.

At 1625 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3traded at 14.3200 against the dollar, roughly 0.5% lower than its previous close.

Fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant have dented global sentiment at a time that markets are on edge because of a hawkish tilt from the U.S. Federal Reserve.FRX/

South African scientists said at the weekend that the Delta variant seemed to be starting to dominate new infections, after which President Cyril Ramaphosa tightened restrictions for 14 days.

The country, the worst-hit on the African continent in terms of recorded cases and deaths, is in the grip of a third COVID19 wave that is expected to surpass a severe second wave that peaked in January.

Johannesburg-listed stocks rose after economic data showed disposable income rose 2.3% year on year in the first quarter, which, together with low interest rates and subdued inflation, pushed household consumption spending higher.

That had a positive impact on retailers, with Walmart WMT.N majority-owned Massmart MSMJ.J, Famous Brands FBRJ.J, Truworths TRUJ.J, Mr Price MRPJ.J, TFG TFGJ.J, Pick n Pay PIKJ.J, Woolworths WHLJ.J and pharmacy group Clicks CLSJ.J up between 6.53% and 3.39%.

"Household finances will improve marginally during the year as disposable income will be supported by the gradual recovery in economic activity," Nedbank economists said in a note.

They cautioned, however, that "the pace of increase will partly be contained by subdued investment activity and rising COVID-19 infections".

Overall, the Johannesburg All-Share index .JALSH rose 1.12% to 66,548 points, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI gained 1.13% to 60,495 points.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= dipped 1 basis point to 8.95%, reflecting a slightly firmer price.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Nqobile Dludla and Alexander Winning; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Angus MacSwan)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.