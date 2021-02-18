World Markets

South African rand weakens as profit-taking weighs

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

South Africa's rand weakened early on Thursday as a recent rise in U.S. treasury yields and upbeat data in the world's largest economy sapped risk demand and prompted some profit-taking on the recent risk asset rally.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened early on Thursday as a recent rise in U.S. treasury yields and upbeat data in the world's largest economy sapped risk demand and prompted some profit-taking on the recent risk asset rally.

At 0650 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.22% weaker at 14.6825 per dollar, pulling further away from a one-year best of 14.4050 touched earlier this week in a broad rally of emerging market currencies partly driven by an upswing in commodity prices.

Improved liquidity as China traders returned following holidays put further pressure on the rand.

"China is back in the mix following the week-long Chinese New Year shutdown, while the recent rise in U.S. treasury yields and the expected 'faster-than-its-peers recovery' kept the rand subdued," said Bianca Botes of Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

Government stimulus cheques helped U.S. retail sales rebound sharply in January, while industrial output and producer prices data also provided robust upside surprises.

Bonds were firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue ZAR2030= down 3 basis points at 8.710%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More