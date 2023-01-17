South African rand weakens as mining data disappoints

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened on Tuesday as mining production continued to decline against a backdrop of crippling power cuts.

At 1548 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1175 against the dollar, 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

South Africa's total mining output ZAMNG=ECIfell 9.0% year on year in November compared to a revised 11.0% decrease in October, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a year-on-year contraction of about 6.85% decrease in November.

Eskom trimmed the level of power cuts from Tuesday, but the long-term power outlook remains bleak.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index ended 0.32% higher, while the broader all-share .JALSH rose 0.27%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was almost unchanged in afternoon deals, with the yield at 9.860%.

On Wednesday, investors will be closely watching the release of November retail sales ZARET=ECI and December consumer inflation numbers ZACPIY=ECI.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Bernadette Baum)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.