World Markets

South African rand weakens as markets brace for Fed

Contributors
Alexander Winning Reuters
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The South African rand weakened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as financial markets braced for this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where an aggressive interest rate hike is expected.

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as financial markets braced for this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where an aggressive interest rate hike is expected.

At 1530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.7100 against the dollar, 0.25% weaker than its previous close.

Local data showed that a composite leading business cycle indicator ZALEAD=ECI decreased 1.0% month-on-month in July.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop said in a research note that power cuts intensified in the third quarter, reducing the average hours worked per factory worker in manufacturing, and afflicting other activities such as the number of building plans approved.

Stocks edged cautiously higher on Tuesday ahead of the expected Fed rate hike, with declines in gold miners preventing meaningful gains.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 .JTOPI index rose 0.25%, while the broader all-share .JALSH ended 0.19% higher.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in afternoon trade, with the yield rising 9.5 basis points to 10.535%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Nqobile Dludla and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jonathan Oatis)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular