South African rand weakens as investors shy away from risk

South Africa's rand weakened on Tuesday, as doubts over the speed and size of U.S. stimulus and rising coronavirus cases globally sapped investor appetite for riskier currencies.

At 0610 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.3400 versus the U.S. dollar, 0.59% weaker than its previous close.

Optimism over the U.S. fiscal stimulus, which spurred risk-taking in recent weeks that has benefited the rand, was dented following concerns over the timing and scope of the plans.

Officials in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration are trying to head off Republican concerns that his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal is too expensive.

Signs of slow progress in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines locally as well as in Europe has also dampened sentiment.

"Markets are back in jittery terrain as uncertainty around the U.S. stimulus package as well as vaccines lingers on," said Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions in Pretoria.

Government bonds also weakened in early deals, and the yield on the instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= rose 3.5 basis points to 8.825%.

