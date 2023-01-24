World Markets

South African rand weakens as investors await rate decision

January 24, 2023 — 10:38 am EST

Anait Miridzhanian and Nellie Peyton for Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday as investors awaited the central bank's decision on monetary policy later this week.

At 1520 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.2525 against the dollar, 0.28% weaker than its previous close. The dollar was

0.27% firmer against a basket of major currencies =USD.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will announce its rate decision on Thursday, with 11 of the 20 economists polled by Reuters predicting a hike of 50 basis point (bps) to 7.50% ZAREPO=ECI. Eight projected an increase of 25 bps and one no change.

Most economists polled by Reuters see no further rate hikes after this week.

"The rand could gain somewhat on a 75bp increase in the repo rate instead of 50bp this week, although the ongoing loadshedding remains a substantial, overshadowing negative effect on the domestic currency," Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said.

Loadshedding, a term for scheduled power cuts, has become a daily occurrence in South Africa, crippling business activity and weakening investor confidence.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was up on Tuesday, with the yield down 3.5 basis points to 9.745%.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index .JTOPI and the broader all-share index .JALSH closed down about 0.1%.

