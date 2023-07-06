South African rand weakens as Fed minutes drive risk-off sentiment

(Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade)

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened more than 1% on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes revealed a hawkish policy stance, prompting investors to move away from riskier assets.

At 1302 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9975 against the dollar , 1.14% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar last traded at 103.180 against a basket of global currencies, around 0.155% weaker, reversing earlier gains.

Minutes of the Fed's June meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that a vast majority of policymakers expected further monetary policy tightening, even as they agreed to hold interest rates steady last month.

Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said in a research note that the rand weakened in response to increased risk-off sentiment.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in afternoon deals, with the yield up 12.5 basis points at 10.640%. (Reporting by Tannur Anders and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Promit Mukherjee, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Vinay Dwivedi) ((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: SAFRICA MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1)

