South African rand weakens as Eskom implements major power cuts

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

June 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell against the dollar on Tuesday, as state power company Eskom implemented the worst power cuts in over two years after 10 of its generation units went offline overnight and a violent strike hampered efforts to bring them back online.

At 1633 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.0200 against the dollar, 1.06% weaker than its previous close.

Eskom said "Stage 6" outages would be implemented from 1600 until 2200 local time (1400 to 2000 GMT) on Tuesday and again on Wednesday at the same time, blaming them on "unlawful ... labour action which has caused widespread disruption to Eskom's power plants".

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index grew 0.43% to 61,789 points, while the broader all-share .JALSH was up 0.34% at 68,058 points.

South Africa's formal sector employment, excluding agriculture, rose 0.4% to 10.104 million people in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, Statistics South Africa data showed on Tuesday.

Other data showed that the country recorded foreign direct investment inflows of 27.2 billion rand in the first quarter of 2022, up from 22.7 billion rand in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was lower, with the yield up 1.1 basis points to 10.435%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Shinjini Ganguli)

