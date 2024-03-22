News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand weakens as dollar rallies on risk sentiment

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

March 22, 2024 — 03:56 am EDT

Written by Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Friday, in line with other emerging market currencies as the U.S. dollar gained on global risk sentiment.

At 0745 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9700 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.7% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USD was up almost 0.3% against a basket of global currencies, and set for a second week of gains.

"The dollar reversed all of Wednesday's post-FOMC losses yesterday after the Swiss National Bank surprised markets by cutting its benchmark rate by 25 basis points, and U.S. economic data surprised to the top side," said Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE.

There was further support for the dollar from a dovish Bank of England outlook, he said in a research note.

Trade was expected to be thin on Friday, since Thursday was a public holiday in South Africa. There were no economic data releases due.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was up 0.86% while the broader all-share .JALSH was up 0.82% in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1 basis point to 10.435%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nellie.Peyton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.