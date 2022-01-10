South African rand weakens as dollar firms ahead of U.S. inflation data

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The South African rand slightly weakened on Monday, as the greenback strengthened on the prospect that U.S. inflation data would bolster the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

At 0650 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.5925 against the dollar, down around 0.2% on its previous close.

U.S. inflation figures are due on Wednesday, with headline consumer inflation seen climbing to a red-hot 7% year-on-year.

The dollar .DXY was last up 0.2% against a basket of currencies.

South Africa's economic data calendar is fairly light this week, so the rand will probably mainly track global markets. Domestic manufacturing data for November ZAMAN=ECI, due on Tuesday, could give the best insight into the state of Africa's most industrialised economy.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was also slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield rising 3 basis points to 9.435%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.