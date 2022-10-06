South African rand weakens as dollar extends gains

Updates prices

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened on Thursday, as the dollar gained momentum and investors awaited U.S. jobs data on Friday that is expected to provide clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

At 1626 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.9600 against the dollar, 0.96% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major rivals, was trading up 1.145% at 112.200.

U.S. inflation figures next week will also be closely watched.

Stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange closed slightly higher, with the benchmark all-share index .JALSH up 0.34% and the Top-40 .JTOPI index up 0.36%.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in afternoon deals, with the yield down 7 basis points to 10.645%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Nellie Peyton in Dakar; Editing by David Goodman, Anait Miridzhanian and Barbara Lewis)

