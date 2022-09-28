World Markets

South African rand weakens as dollar advances on hawkish Fed

South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday, as the dollar soared after Chicago Fed President Charles Evans reiterated a hawkish stance towards inflation.

At 0716 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1875 against the dollar, 0.93% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD against a basket of major currencies rose about 0.4% to 114.600.

The dollar is scaling fresh two-decade highs nearly every day, which is keeping emerging market currencies on the back foot, economists at ETM Analytics said in a note.

"The moment the (now extremely overvalued) USD loses its topside impetus – whether it be due to a shift in Fed rhetoric or normalisation of risk sentiment stemming from positive developments in Europe or China – the ZAR is poised to capitalise," ETM Analytics said.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes fell more than 2% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 9.5 basis points to 10.875%.

