South African rand weakens as COVID-19 cases rise; U.S. data in focus

The South African rand weakened on Friday as a surge in COVID-19 cases hit risk appetite, while investors cautiously awaited U.S. data due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure.

At 0530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.9900 against the dollar, around 0.2% weaker than its previous close and extending losses from a day earlier.

South Africa reported more than 22,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record during the current fourth wave of infections driven by the Omicron coronavirus variant, but still below a peak of more than 26,000 daily cases during the third wave driven by Delta.

Although Omicron has caused cases to surge, so far it hasn't led to a spike in deaths, and early anecdotal accounts suggest it may be causing mainly mild illness.

The U.S. consumer price index for November is expected to have risen 6.8% year-on-year, overtaking a 6.2% increase in October, which was the fastest gain in 31 years.

Any upside surprise will likely be interpreted as a case for a faster taper of the Federal Reserve's asset purchases and sooner interest rate rises - a negative for assets deemed riskier like those in emerging markets.

The South African government's 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly firmer in early deals, with the yield dropping 3 basis points to 9.455%.

