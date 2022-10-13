South African rand weakens ahead of U.S. consumer prices

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Thursday, as traders braced for U.S. consumer price inflation data, which is expected to spur further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

At 0722 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.3800 against the dollar, 0.44% weaker than its previous close.

"The USD-ZAR is currently treading water around 18.30000, with a break towards 18.5000 on the cards in the event that the U.S. CPI data come out higher than expected, while a retracement back to 18.0000 could follow if the data disappoint," economists at ETM Analytics wrote in a note.

Traders will also be looking at data on August mining ZAMNG=ECI, which will be released by Statistics South Africa at 0930 GMT.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPIindex was down around 0.3% while the broader all-share .JALSH dropped more than 0.2% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030=was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points to 10.855%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

