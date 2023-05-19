South African rand weakens ahead of S&P review

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Friday ahead of a much-anticipated sovereign credit review by rating agency S&P Global.

At 1529 GMT, the rand traded at 19.4250 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.54% weaker than its previous close.

The S&P review is due later on Friday, against a backdrop of record power cuts in Africa's most industrialised economy.

The rand sank to an all-time low last week on concerns over the domestic power crisis and allegations that South Africa had shipped weapons to Russia, which local officials have denied.

The dollar =USD was last trading around 0.4% weaker at 103.09 against a basket of global currencies, after hitting a two-month high the previous day at 103.630.

Next week, the South African Reserve Bank will announce an interest rate decision, with analysts expecting another hike.

On the stock market, both the broader all-share index .JALSH and the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI closed 0.65% higher.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was marginally weaker, with the yield up 1.5 basis points at 11.195%.

(Reorting by Tannur Anders and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Nellie Peyton, Christina Fincher and John Stonestreet)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.