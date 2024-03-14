South African rand weakens ahead of mining, manufacturing data

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, ahead of mining and manufacturing figures which will be released later in the day.

At 0757 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6400 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USD was last trading up about 0.15% against a basket of global currencies.

Statistics South Africa will publish gold and mining output ZAGLD=ECI, ZAMNG=ECI and manufacturing production ZAMAN=ECI figures for January on Thursday, which could provide a local driver to the currency.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index .JTOPI was down about 0.4%.

The benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= fell, the yield rising 4 basis points to 10.25%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Nellie.Peyton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.