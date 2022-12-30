South African rand weakens ahead of budget, trade balance data

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar in early trade on Friday, ahead of the November budget and trade balance figures that could give clues on the health of the local economy.

At 0632 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.9875 against the dollar, 0.22% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last up 0.1% at 104.08.

Central bank data earlier on Friday showed South Africa's private sector credit expanded 8.30% year on year in November, after rising by 9.34% in October.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was higher in early deals, with the yield down 2 basis points to 10.235%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya)

