South African rand weakens against stronger dollar; focus on mid-term budget

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against a stronger U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as investors awaited the government's mid-term budget statement.

At 0634 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8900 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.23% weaker than its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar =USD was last up 0.2% against a basket of currencies.

The main economic event in South Africa will be Wednesday's medium-term budget policy statement, which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and makes emergency changes to spending.

"Any sign that the government is focused on fiscal sustainability and reforms, and the rand could catch a strong bid tone," ETM Analytics said in a note.

On Tuesday, investors are awaiting trade balance figures for September, which could ease some pressure on the rand if another trade surplus is posted, ETM said.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 10.705%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

