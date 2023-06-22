News & Insights

South African rand weakens against stronger dollar

June 22, 2023 — 11:54 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders and Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, June 22 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell about 1% on Thursday against a stronger U.S. dollar as a spate of interest rate hikes by several central banks fuelled worries about global growth.

At 1528 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5000 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 1% weaker than its previous close.

The safe-haven dollar=USD last traded at 102.420 - about 0.4% stronger - against a basket of global currencies.

The rand has fallen this week after making strong gains since the beginning of June, partly because easing power cuts improved investor sentiment.

"The multi-week trend looks like it is over," said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a research note.

Like most emerging market currencies, the risk-sensitive rand is susceptible to moves in global drivers such as U.S. economic data and the dollar in the absence of local catalysts.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH index both closed down about 0.7%.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger, with the yield down 3 basis points to 10.690%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bhargav Acharya, Toby Chopra and David Evans)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

