World Markets

South African rand weakens against stronger dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

March 02, 2023 — 11:56 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian and Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Thursday, as the dollar firmed on strong U.S. labour data, which suggested the Federal Reserve will likely keep rates higher for longer.

At 1611 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1650 to the dollar, 0.28% weaker than its previous close but still an improvement on the levels it had reached late last month.

The dollar was up about 0.5% against a basket of global currencies =USD.

There were no local economic data releases on Thursday. Investors will be looking at S&P Global's South Africa PMI survey due on Friday to see how the economy fared in February.

"Notwithstanding the ongoing high degree of load-shedding that has detracted massively from economic growth, the ZAR has recovered from its worst levels, at one stage breaking below 18.1000," said ETM Analytics in a research note.

"How much further the recovery runs will depend on what risk appetite does in the next two days."

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH index were both down about 1.4%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker, with the yield up 8.5 basis points to 10.175%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sharon Singleton)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.