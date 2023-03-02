South African rand weakens against stronger dollar

World Markets

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Thursday, as the dollar steadied on higher U.S. yields.

At 0647 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.2200 against the dollar, 0.58% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar was up almost 0.3% against a basket of global currencies =USD.

"The current debate is whether the inflation readings warrant interest rates remaining higher for longer or will need to rise a little further than anticipated," ETM Analytics said in a note.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday he was "open-minded" on either a 25 basis point or a 50 basis point rate hike at the U.S. central bank's next meeting.

Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index ALSIc1 down around 0.5%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 5 basis points to 10.140%.

