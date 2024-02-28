South African rand weakens against dollar

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Wednesday, taking its cues from the dollar in the absence of major economic data releases.

At 1523 GMT, the rand traded at 19.2375 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.8% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD was last trading up 0.1% against a basket of currencies.

The rand, like most emerging market currencies, takes direction from the dollar when there are no clear domestic indicators.

South African investors will turn their focus towards a slew of economic data releases on Thursday with money supply, producer price inflation, trade and budget balance figures due.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed down 1.4% while the broader all-share .JALSH was 1.3% weaker.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger, with the yield down 1 basis point to 10.190%.

