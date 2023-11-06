News & Insights

South African rand weakens after week of gains; shares edge higher

November 06, 2023 — 12:14 pm EST

Written by Tannur Anders and Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The South African rand slipped on Monday, giving back some of the gains the currency madelast weekon hopes for the end of the U.S. Fed's tightening cycle.

At 1654 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3025 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.25% weaker than its previous close. The rand has jumped around 2% against the greenback since the start of November.

South Africa's foreign minister said on Monday the country was recalling diplomats from Israel for consultations amid a rise in civilian casualties from its war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

This week, investors will be closely watching South Africa's September mining production ZAMNG=ECI and manufacturing figures ZAMAN=ECI for clues on the health of the local economy.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange rose, with the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI closing about 0.7% higher.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker with the yield up 1 basis point at 10.395%.

