South African rand weakens after trade data; stocks rise

Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Friday after data showed the country recorded a smaller-than-expected trade surplus for the month of June.

July 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Friday after data showed the country recorded a smaller-than-expected trade surplus for the month of June.

At 1545 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.6125 against the dollar, 0.76% weaker than its previous close.

Data from the South African Revenue Service showed that the trade surplus ZATBAL=ECI narrowed to 24.23 billion rand ($1.46 billion) in June from a surplus of 30.85 billion rand in May.

Market expectations were for a trade surplus of 25.5 billion rand.

Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said in a research note that the country's terms of trade, which dropped over the first half of the year, added to rand weakness.

The June budget surplus ZABUDM=ECI rose to 73.84 billion rand from 63.15 billion rand a year earlier, National Treasury data showed.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH rose almost 0.5%, driven mostly by mining sector .JRESI shares.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= rose, with the yield down 6.5 basis points to 10.360%.

($1 = 16.6408 rand)

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Kim Coghill and Ken Ferris)

