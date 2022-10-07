South African rand weakens after strong U.S. jobs data; stocks slide

World Markets

South Africa's rand weakened on Friday, as the dollar strengthened after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report suggested the Federal Reserve will likely stick to its aggressive tightening policy for now.

At 1523 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1000 against the dollar, 0.6% weaker than its previous close.

Like most emerging market currencies, the rand is highly susceptible to global drivers such as U.S. monetary policy.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was up 0.089% to 112.35.

U.S. inflation data, due next week, will be watched closely as well and could prove influential in setting investors' expectations for the Fed, according to strategists.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes ended almost 0.25% lower.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was little changed in afternoon deals, with the yield down 1 basis point to 10.635%.

