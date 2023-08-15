South African rand weakens after China rate cut

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade, adds analyst comments in paragraphs 3 and 7

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The South African rand slipped on Tuesday, after China's central bank surprisingly cut key policy rates to boost a sputtering economic recovery in South Africa's biggest trading partner.

The rand had also fallen on Mondayon worries over the health of China's economy, the world's second largest. After a broad array of lackluster Chinese data on Tuesday, the People's Bank of China cut one set of key interest rates, and followed it with cuts on other rates.

"The rand has been on the backfoot... after concerns around the Chinese economy grew when the PBoC decided to unexpectedly cut interest rates," said DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas in a research note.

At 1544 GMT, it traded at 19.1325 against the U.S. dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

Locally, data from Statistics South Africa showed the country's official unemployment rate dropped marginally in the second quarter to 32.6%ZAUNR=ECI, its lowest level since the first quarter of 2021.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the official unemployment rate would come in at 32.9%, the same as in the first quarter.

"Although it has improved moderately from levels recorded during the (COVID-19) pandemic, it remains at an elevated level," said Investec analyst Lara Hodes.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell, with the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI ending over 0.8% lower. South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was also weaker, the yield up 2.5 basis points at 10.355%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders and Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning and David Gregorio)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.