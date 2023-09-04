South African rand weakens 1% at start of data-filled week

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened on Monday, kicking off a week of data releases which include the country's second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and current account.

At 1500 GMT, the rand traded at 19.05 against the dollar ZAR=D3, more than 1% weaker than its previous close.

"The rand is giving back last Friday's gains against the USD with the U.S. and Canadian markets observing Labor Day," said DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas in a research note.

The rand is being negatively influenced by worsening power cuts, Venketas added.

On Thursday, the South African Reserve Bank will release the country's second quarter current account ZACAGP=ECI and GDP data ZAGDPY=ECI.

"The economy held up better than expected in Q2, as load-shedding was less severe than in Q1," said Nedbank's Group Economic Unit in a research note, referring to the country's rolling blackouts.

Nedbank said it is predicting quarter-on-quarter GDP growth of 0.4%, but resilience is likely to fade as the national utility Eskom ramps up maintenance in the southern hemisphere's summer months.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes rose around 0.8%.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in afternoon trade, with the yield up 3.5 basis points to 10.335%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Peter Graff)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.