South African rand unchanged in early trade

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand held steady in early trade on Friday after losing ground against a surging U.S. dollar for most of the week.

At 0750 GMT the rand traded at 18.9400 to the dollar ZAR=D3, close to its previous close of 18.9425.

The dollar=USD was on track for a second weekly gain in a row as signs of resilience in the U.S. economy and caution from central bankers had traders dialling back expectations of cuts to interest rates.

The rand weakened above the 19.00 mark on Wednesday for the first time this year, but it regained some ground on Thursday after monthly mining figures showed increased output.

There were no economic data releases scheduled in South Africa on Friday.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was up almost 0.8% in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 3 basis points at 9.765%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton Editing by David Goodman )

